Soccer-Former Premier League referee Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee
Former Premier League and World Cup referee Anthony Taylor has joined the Turkish Central Refereeing Committee as director of elite refereeing.
- Country:
- Turkey
Former Premier League and World Cup referee Anthony Taylor has joined the Turkish Central Refereeing Committee as director of elite refereeing, the organisation said on Tuesday.
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