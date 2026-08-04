"You should play role of govt while being in govt": SP MP Dimple Yadav targets Centre over Parliament disruptions

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Centre over its response to the Opposition's demand for discussions on the recent student protests and alleged irregularities related to Ram Temple donations, saying the government should fulfil its responsibility of answering questions in Parliament. The Opposition has been protesting in Parliament and demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar,

This comes after the opposition has continuously protested at the Parliament and is on the offensive against Home Minister Amit Shah, over the lathi-charge and alleged use of pellet guns by Delhi Police during the July 20 protest march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Yadav said the Opposition was seeking accountability from the government and had the right to raise issues concerning the public.

"Who is causing the commotion? We want the Home Minister to come to the House to answer, but no one is coming. We want a discussion on the theft of donations. But these people are not doing it, so it does not mean that there is no commotion. We will play the role of the opposition. You should play the role of the government while being in the government," she said. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Tuesday till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition parties against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the government make a statement on the alleged theft of donations received for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the police action against students during the CJP-led protests. In Uttar Pradesh, the four-day Monsoon Session of the state Assembly began on Monday and will continue till August 6. Opposition members also demanded a discussion in the House over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticised the Opposition's approach, saying that issues should be raised through proper parliamentary procedures. "The opposition's attitude is negative and irresponsible... If they have any issue with the government, they should raise it in the House. The government is ready to answer every question, but the opposition has no issues, so it wastes the House's time by creating a ruckus... The opposition's effort is to disrupt the proceedings of the House... The government is ready to answer every question..." he said.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana informed that opposition MPs would be allowed to speak about Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft issues. "The opposition members wanted to speak about Ayodhya. I had said they would be given the opportunity to speak... I had accepted all their issues. I wanted the Question Hour to proceed smoothly, but that didn't happen... The opposition members came prepared, thinking they wouldn't let the House function today... The Assembly is a platform for discussion, agreement, and disagreement..." Speaker Satish Mahana told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh also criticised the Opposition, alleging that it was disrupting the proceedings of the House. "Our House functions to serve the people of the state, but the Samajwadi Party has no concern for their interests. They want the House not to function...The people of the state are watching this."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that "no involvement of any sadhu or saint" was found in the initial report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, while accusing the Samajwadi Party and the opposition of being "undemocratic and unconstitutional." Addressing mediapersons, Yogi Adityanath said, "No involvement of any sadhu-saint was found in the SIT's initial report in the case related to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple." (ANI)