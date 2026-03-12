Left Menu

Political Storm Brews: Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah

An assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, a prominent political leader, has sparked a nationwide political debate. The attack, thwarted by security forces, saw Abdullah unharmed. Tensions have escalated in political circles, calling for a comprehensive investigation and renewed discussion on security protocols in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Newdelhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:40 IST
Tensions have surged in India's political sphere following an attempted assassination on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who fortunately escaped unharmed. The incident occurred during a wedding function in Jammu, prompting widespread political condemnation and demands for a comprehensive investigation.

Abdullah's swift-thinking security detail prevented the assailant from executing a second shot, and the attacker, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, has been detained. The attacker reportedly harbored a two-decade-old grudge against the veteran leader. This has prompted political leaders across various parties to demand firm measures to address potential security lapses.

In Parliament, the assassination bid reverberated with opposition leaders linking it to the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The government assured that a thorough, transparent investigation is underway to prevent similar future incidents. Meanwhile, security protocols for high-profile figures are set for immediate reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

