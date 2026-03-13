Tensions Soar: Pakistan Bombs Fuel Depot at Kandahar
Pakistan has bombed a fuel depot of Kam Air, a private airline, near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, as stated by the Afghan Taliban spokesperson. This incident represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the neighboring countries. Pakistan's military has yet to comment on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:45 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
In a development fraught with geopolitical tension, Pakistan has bombed a fuel depot of the private airline Kam Air near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, according to a statement from an Afghan Taliban spokesperson on Friday.
This incident marks a significant escalation in what is cited as the worst conflict in years between the South Asian neighbors.
Efforts to obtain a response from Pakistan's military were met with silence, as tensions between the two nations continue to rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- bombing
- Kam Air
- fuel depot
- Kandahar
- Afghanistan
- conflict
- Taliban
- military
- escalation
ALSO READ
Gulf Tensions Surge: Iran, Israel, and U.S. Locked in Conflict
Navigating the Global Oil Crisis: From Conflict to Consumer Impact
China & Hong Kong Stocks Slip as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
Tensions in the White House: Trump's Balancing Act on the Iran Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Airstrikes