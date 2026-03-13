Tensions Soar: Pakistan Bombs Fuel Depot at Kandahar

In a development fraught with geopolitical tension, Pakistan has bombed a fuel depot of the private airline Kam Air near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, according to a statement from an Afghan Taliban spokesperson on Friday.

This incident marks a significant escalation in what is cited as the worst conflict in years between the South Asian neighbors.

Efforts to obtain a response from Pakistan's military were met with silence, as tensions between the two nations continue to rise.

