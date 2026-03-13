Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Pakistan Bombs Fuel Depot at Kandahar

Pakistan has bombed a fuel depot of Kam Air, a private airline, near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, as stated by the Afghan Taliban spokesperson. This incident represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the neighboring countries. Pakistan's military has yet to comment on the matter.

Updated: 13-03-2026 08:45 IST
Tensions Soar: Pakistan Bombs Fuel Depot at Kandahar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a development fraught with geopolitical tension, Pakistan has bombed a fuel depot of the private airline Kam Air near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, according to a statement from an Afghan Taliban spokesperson on Friday.

This incident marks a significant escalation in what is cited as the worst conflict in years between the South Asian neighbors.

Efforts to obtain a response from Pakistan's military were met with silence, as tensions between the two nations continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

