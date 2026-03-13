Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Airstrikes
Afghanistan's Taliban government has accused Pakistan of conducting airstrikes targeting civilian homes and fuel depots, resulting in casualties including women and children. The strikes, occurring in Kabul and Kandahar, come amid ongoing conflicts between the two countries despite calls for restraint. Pakistan has not yet commented on the allegations.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban government of Afghanistan has accused Pakistan's military of conducting airstrikes that targeted civilian homes, resulting in casualties. Notably, women and children were among those killed in the raids conducted overnight in Kabul and Kandahar.
Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informed via social media platform X that the airstrikes also targeted fuel depots belonging to Kam Air, a private airline company, near Kandahar airport.
The escalating conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan is entering its third week, drawing calls from the international community for restraint. As of now, there is no response from Pakistan's military or government regarding the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- airstrikes
- Kabul
- Kandahar
- Taliban
- Kam Air
- escalation
- conflict
- international
ALSO READ
Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of airstrikes on homes in Kabul and Kandahar as fighting enters third week, reports AP.
Tensions Soar: Pakistan Bombs Fuel Depot at Kandahar
Righteous Fury: Pakistan's Operation Against Afghan Taliban
Assessing Humanitarian Aid: Afghanistan's Crisis Under Taliban Rule
Taliban's Controversial Detentions: Dispute Over 'Hostage Diplomacy'