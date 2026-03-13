Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Airstrikes

The Taliban government of Afghanistan has accused Pakistan's military of conducting airstrikes that targeted civilian homes, resulting in casualties. Notably, women and children were among those killed in the raids conducted overnight in Kabul and Kandahar.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informed via social media platform X that the airstrikes also targeted fuel depots belonging to Kam Air, a private airline company, near Kandahar airport.

The escalating conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan is entering its third week, drawing calls from the international community for restraint. As of now, there is no response from Pakistan's military or government regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)