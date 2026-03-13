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Congress Legislators Relocated to Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress has moved Odisha legislators to Bengaluru over fears of cross-voting. The move is a precaution against potential political bargaining as BJP fields a second candidate. Legislators will stay at a resort until voting day to maintain party unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:46 IST
Congress Legislators Relocated to Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions
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In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress has transferred a group of its Odisha legislators to Bengaluru, raising concerns about potential cross-voting.

Sources reveal that eight MLAs were flown from Bhubaneswar to a Bengaluru resort, with more expected to join. This tactic aims to maintain unity and prevent political bargaining amidst intensified state-level electoral maneuvers following the BJP's introduction of a second Rajya Sabha candidate.

Congress insiders cite apprehensions of political influence and financial inducements as key reasons for this precaution. Senior Karnataka Congress leaders, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, have organized the logistics of the MLAs' stay to ensure seamless coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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