Congress Legislators Relocated to Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions

In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress has transferred a group of its Odisha legislators to Bengaluru, raising concerns about potential cross-voting.

Sources reveal that eight MLAs were flown from Bhubaneswar to a Bengaluru resort, with more expected to join. This tactic aims to maintain unity and prevent political bargaining amidst intensified state-level electoral maneuvers following the BJP's introduction of a second Rajya Sabha candidate.

Congress insiders cite apprehensions of political influence and financial inducements as key reasons for this precaution. Senior Karnataka Congress leaders, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, have organized the logistics of the MLAs' stay to ensure seamless coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)