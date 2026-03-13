Congress Legislators Relocated to Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions
Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress has moved Odisha legislators to Bengaluru over fears of cross-voting. The move is a precaution against potential political bargaining as BJP fields a second candidate. Legislators will stay at a resort until voting day to maintain party unity.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress has transferred a group of its Odisha legislators to Bengaluru, raising concerns about potential cross-voting.
Sources reveal that eight MLAs were flown from Bhubaneswar to a Bengaluru resort, with more expected to join. This tactic aims to maintain unity and prevent political bargaining amidst intensified state-level electoral maneuvers following the BJP's introduction of a second Rajya Sabha candidate.
Congress insiders cite apprehensions of political influence and financial inducements as key reasons for this precaution. Senior Karnataka Congress leaders, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, have organized the logistics of the MLAs' stay to ensure seamless coordination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Odisha
- legislators
- Rajya Sabha
- election
- Bengaluru
- cross-voting
- BJP
- political unity
- logistics
ALSO READ
Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Stirs Political Waters
Puducherry Coalition Prepares for Election Battle
Strategic Moves: Congress Repositions Haryana MLAs Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions
Congress Unveils Second List for Assam Assembly Elections
Delhi's Voters' List Overhaul: EC Gears Up for 2026 Election Preparation