Himachal's Chief Minister Counters Gas Shortage Claims

Himachal Pradesh is facing rumors about LPG gas shortages, which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promptly countered on Friday. Sukhu dismissed any reports of hoarding, ensuring the public that the central government guarantees an uninterrupted gas supply.

The Chief Minister criticized Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur for using daily sensational statements to advance his political faction. Sukhu alleged that Thakur's comments are aimed at cultivating media attention rather than practical action.

Sukhu also elaborated on the state's tax policies, indicating that tourist and hydroelectric power contributions are substantial for revenue. Visitors to the state have been reassured of a seamless experience, as Sukhu underscores their importance to Himachal's economic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)