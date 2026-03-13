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Trump's Potential Shift on the Jones Act

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned during an interview on Fox News Radio's 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' that he is considering loosening the shipping regulations under the Jones Act. The statement indicates an openness to reevaluating this long-standing maritime law, possibly impacting domestic shipping industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:14 IST
Trump's Potential Shift on the Jones Act
Donald Trump

In a recent interview with 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' on Fox News Radio, President Donald Trump expressed his openness to considering changes to the Jones Act, a longstanding maritime regulation. This act mandates U.S.-built and operated vessels for shipping between American ports.

President Trump's comment marks a potential shift in economic policy, highlighting his administration's willingness to reassess established trade laws. Such a change could significantly alter operations for the domestic shipping industry.

The implications of revisiting the Jones Act could reverberate across the maritime business sector, influencing both economic and regulatory landscapes. Stakeholders are now closely monitoring Washington for any official policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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