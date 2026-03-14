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BJP Leader Padmaja Venugopal Woos Congress Senior Amid Speculation

BJP's Padmaja Venugopal has invited senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran to join BJP, amidst reports of his dissatisfaction with Congress over election candidacy restrictions. Venugopal, citing personal experience with Congress sidelining, expresses confidence in BJP’s support and plans to contest the upcoming Thrissur assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:09 IST
BJP Leader Padmaja Venugopal Woos Congress Senior Amid Speculation
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal has extended an invitation to senior Congress figure and Kannur MP, K Sudhakaran, to join the ranks of the BJP. This comes amidst speculation over Sudhakaran's discontent with his party's decision against allowing sitting MPs to participate in the Assembly election.

Venugopal, daughter of prominent Congress leader K Karunakaran, and herself a recent defector to BJP, remarked on the predictable nature of Congress's treatment of Sudhakaran. She suggested that a move to the BJP could be beneficial for Sudhakaran, promising him political support and the opportunity to contest in the upcoming polls.

She further emphasized her own strengthened confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections in Thrissur, attributing her optimism to the dedicated and strategic focus of BJP on electoral victories, unlike her previous experiences with Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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