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Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Betraying Farmers

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP-led government for not fulfilling its promises to farmers, including the implementation of a statutory minimum support price (MSP) policy. He questions whether trade agreements with the US undermine the MSP mechanism, accusing the government of prioritizing its interests over agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Betraying Farmers
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of breaking its promises to farmers. He alleged that the government is ready to sacrifice India's agriculture sector for its self-interest.

Gandhi, in a recent Lok Sabha session, raised concerns about the absence of a statutory minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He questioned whether the trade agreement with the United States could potentially alter the government's existing MSP framework.

The Congress leader criticized the government for evading direct answers and claimed it has pressured states to eliminate MSP bonuses. Gandhi vowed to continue advocating for farmers' rights in Parliament and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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