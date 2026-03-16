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Political Leaders Involved in Alleged Drug Bust at Andhra Pradesh Farmhouse

A drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad led to the detention of TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy along with others. While Mahesh Kumar and seven individuals were released, Reddy and a businessman were arrested. Cocaine and large liquor quantities were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:05 IST
Political Leaders Involved in Alleged Drug Bust at Andhra Pradesh Farmhouse
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A recent drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad has put several political figures under scrutiny. Prominent among those detained were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. Though Kumar and seven others were eventually released, Reddy, along with a businessman, faced arrest due to alleged drug consumption.

The raid was carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force in tandem with local police teams. Reports indicate that attendees were found with narcotic substances and significant amounts of liquor. Key figures, including Reddy and others, tested positive using Urine Drug Testing kits at the scene.

As the investigation proceeded, it was noted that six individuals, including the MP, also tested positive in subsequent blood tests. A case was registered under multiple acts, and authorities continue probing the origins of the seized drugs. The event, primarily attended by realtors, businessmen, and politicians, raises further questions about substance abuse in political circles.

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