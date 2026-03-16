Tensions Rise as Congress Challenges Trump's Iran War Strategy

The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered its third week, but the Trump administration's approach remains largely untested by Congress. While Republicans in Congress avoid public debate on the issue, Senate Democrats intensify their efforts, demanding hearings with Trump officials. Frustrated, they threaten votes to encourage Republican action.

The role of Congress in this escalating conflict is crucial, as they hold the power to influence its trajectory. Thirteen military members have been killed, and the cost continues to rise. Despite this, President Trump has not sought congressional authorization, leading to mounting agitation among lawmakers for transparency and accountability.

While Republicans show caution towards the conflict, Democrats are poised to force a debate through various tactics, pressuring for public hearings or risking repeated votes on war resolutions. They aim to interrupt the Senate's schedule, seeking to compel a discussion on Trump's war strategies before midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)