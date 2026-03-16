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Kerala Election Frenzy: CPI(M) and CPI Lead the Charge

As Kerala's election schedule is announced, CPI(M) and CPI are actively campaigning, while other parties finalize candidates. Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil starts early in Nedumangad, gaining a possible edge. Meanwhile, Ministers Muhammad Riyas and P Rajeev accelerate their campaigns in Beypore and Kalamassery, respectively, with other parties set to announce candidates soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:51 IST
Kerala Election Frenzy: CPI(M) and CPI Lead the Charge
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With Kerala's election schedule now set, the CPI(M) and CPI have taken the lead in campaigning, swiftly announcing their candidates and hitting the ground early, while rival parties finalize their candidate lists.

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, a CPI candidate, commenced his campaign daybreak in Nedumangad, confidently seeking a second mandate amid optimism about the LDF's developmental success. His strategic early start could prove advantageous as UDF and NDA lag in candidate announcements.

Similarly, PWD Minister P A Muhammad Riyas is vigorously campaigning in Beypore, facing off against Trinamool Congress's P V Anvar. Meanwhile, industries and finance ministers, P Rajeev and K N Balagopal, bolster their support bases in Kalamassery and Kottarakkara as LDF allies prepare their moves. The political landscape remains dynamic as UDF and NDA prepare for their announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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