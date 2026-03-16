Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally for Democratic Rights
Mamata Banerjee led a massive rally advocating for the protection of democratic rights and addressing the LPG crisis. The rally began at College Square and attracted thousands, ending at Dorina Crossing. This protest highlights the political momentum as West Bengal heads for Assembly polls on April 23 and 29.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a rally in the city, calling for the protection of democratic rights and addressing the ongoing LPG crisis.
The procession commenced at College Square, drawing thousands of participants and culminating at Dorina Crossing.
This demonstration comes on the heels of the Election Commission's announcement of two-phase Assembly polls on April 23 and 29 in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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