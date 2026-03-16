Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally for Democratic Rights

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a rally in the city, calling for the protection of democratic rights and addressing the ongoing LPG crisis.

The procession commenced at College Square, drawing thousands of participants and culminating at Dorina Crossing.

This demonstration comes on the heels of the Election Commission's announcement of two-phase Assembly polls on April 23 and 29 in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)