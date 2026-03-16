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High-Stakes Clash in Assam: ECI Gears Up for Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India has deployed key police officials across Assam as part of preparations for the State Assembly Elections on April 9. The move is part of a broader strategy to enforce the Model Code of Conduct. BJP aims to maintain power against Congress's resurgence efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:52 IST
High-Stakes Clash in Assam: ECI Gears Up for Assembly Elections
Representative Image (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a concerted effort to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections on April 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced strategic deployments of top police officials in the state. Five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were appointed across Assam, with the directive for immediate implementation of their postings. A compliance report on their joinings is expected by March 17.

The Chief Secretary of Assam was directed to assign Somalin Shubhdarshini as SSP in Majuli, R Sheetal Kumar in South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan in Sadiya, Sudhakar Singh in Chirang, and Mohan Lal Meena in Dhemaji. Additionally, officers being transferred out will not assume any election-related posts until the election process concludes.

Furthermore, the poll body has appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh as its Special Observer. Singh will periodically travel to Assam to assess the state's election readiness and report findings to the commission. Enhancements to the Model Code of Conduct have been implemented, with emphasis on respecting citizen privacy and pre-existing structures during campaign activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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