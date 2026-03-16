Kerala's Political Landscape: A K Saseendran to Contest from Elathur

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran is gearing up for the upcoming state assembly election. As part of the LDF ally NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Saseendran will contest from the Elathur constituency, holding his current seat in the Kozhikode district.

In addition to Saseendran, the NCP (SP) has announced candidates Thomas K Thomas for the Kuttanad constituency and K T Mujeeb for the Malappuram constituency. These announcements were made as the party unveiled its candidate list for three constituencies on Monday.

Despite some party leaders expressing reservations about Saseendran's candidacy, the election campaign kicked off by evening, signaling the party's confidence in its chosen representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)