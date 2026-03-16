Uncertainty Surrounds Iran's Leadership Amidst US-Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump on Monday expressed uncertainty about Iran's leadership amid ongoing US-Iran tensions, following the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran announced Ayatollah Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor, yet conflicting reports regarding his status raise doubts, including rumors of severe injuries or even death.

While diplomatic efforts persisted, with Oman trying to broker communication between the US and Iran, the White House remains uninterested in negotiations for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)