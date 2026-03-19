Nagaland Police Issues Advisory Amid Assam Elections: Travel with Caution

Nagaland police have issued a cautionary advisory for citizens planning to travel to Assam, coinciding with the model code of conduct enforced due to upcoming assembly elections. This move aims to ensure that travelers are informed and prepared for heightened checks at inter-state borders.

The advisory emphasizes adherence to election-related restrictions. Travelers should avoid carrying excess cash without valid documentation and ensure they have proper documentation for valuables, such as gold or silver, to prevent potential seizures. Additionally, carrying unauthorized political materials, such as pamphlets or posters, could lead to legal repercussions.

Authorities have intensified surveillance, focusing on thorough vehicle checks and validation of identity proof and relevant documents. The police stressed the importance of citizens complying with regulations, especially with the stretch of the Assam-Nagaland border, impacting at least seven districts. The assembly elections for Assam are scheduled for April 9, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)