Race to Kerala: Nomination Frenzy Ahead of Assembly Elections
The nomination process for the Kerala Assembly elections is in full swing with 23 candidates having already filed their papers. Key figures include Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among others from major political parties. Nomination filing ends on March 23. Elections for 140 segments occur on April 9, with results announced on May 4.
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As the nomination process for the Kerala Assembly elections intensifies, 23 candidates have already thrown their hats into the political ring, the Election Commission reported on Thursday. The deadline for filing nominations is March 23. This crucial step marks the onset of a heated political battle in the southern state.
Among the prominent candidates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stands out, having submitted his nomination from the Dharmadom constituency. Noteworthy figures across party lines, including Minister O R Kelu from Mananthavady and CPI(M) MLA Antony John from Kothamangalam, are vying for a spot in the assembly.
The stage is set for a vibrant electoral contest as leading parties like the Congress and BJP, alongside their candidates, gear up for the elections scheduled for April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4, determining the fate of 140 assembly segments in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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