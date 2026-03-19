Will not contest in Kerala Assembly polls without Congress permission, says senior leader K Sudhakaran.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Will not contest in Kerala Assembly polls without Congress permission, says senior leader K Sudhakaran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- K Sudhakaran
- Kerala
- Assembly
- polls
- Congress
- leader
- permission
- elections
- party
- unity
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