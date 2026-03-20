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Speculation Swirls: Cabinet Expansion on the Horizon in Uttarakhand

Speculation is growing about the expansion of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet in Uttarakhand. With the state elections approaching and five cabinet positions vacant, sources indicate the expansion may occur during Navratri. The BJP's central leadership has reportedly been consulting with state leaders on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:46 IST
Speculation Swirls: Cabinet Expansion on the Horizon in Uttarakhand
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Speculation about the expansion of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet is intensifying in Uttarakhand, with sources indicating the exercise may take place during Navratri.

As the assembly elections loom, with less than a year remaining, filling the five vacant cabinet positions has become a pressing issue. In 2022, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a second consecutive term, nine ministers, including Dhami, were sworn in. However, the state cabinet's membership was reduced following the demise of Social Welfare and Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas in April 2023 and the resignation of Prem Chand Agarwal last year.

BJP Uttarakhand's media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan, emphasized that discussions have been ongoing with the central leadership. 'The Dhami government is dedicated to development, public service, and good governance,' Chauhan stated, promising a cabinet expansion is imminent following consultations with national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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