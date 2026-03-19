Congress Reveals Third Candidate List for Assam Assembly Elections
The Congress party has unveiled its third list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, including four sitting MLAs. This list features prominent leaders like two working presidents, while excluding a candidate for the Margherita seat following a withdrawal. The opposition coalition aims to challenge BJP's dominance.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has released its third list of candidates, announcing 22 names for the Assam Assembly polls scheduled for April 9. Among them are four sitting MLAs and two working presidents of the state unit.
A notable absence is a new candidate for the Margherita constituency, as Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidacy. This follows his father's, Pradyut Bordoloi's, departure from Congress to join BJP.
The Congress, leading an opposition alliance, has announced a total of 87 candidates. The party's Central Election Committee selected the candidates, as per AICC's K C Venugopal. Congress is vying to wrest control from the ruling BJP-led government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Assam
- elections
- candidates
- MLAs
- opposition
- BJP
- government
- withdrawal
- Prateek Bordoloi
ALSO READ
BJP's Youthful Push in Assam: A Fresh Election Chapter
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'hypocrisy, selective outrage' over killing of man in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Police Foil Extortion Plot Targeting BJP Leader in Faridabad
Controversy Strikes as BJD Women Activists Protest Against Cross-Voting MLAs
BJP's Strategic Rollout in West Bengal Assembly Polls