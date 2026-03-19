Congress Reveals Third Candidate List for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress party has released its third list of candidates, announcing 22 names for the Assam Assembly polls scheduled for April 9. Among them are four sitting MLAs and two working presidents of the state unit.

A notable absence is a new candidate for the Margherita constituency, as Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidacy. This follows his father's, Pradyut Bordoloi's, departure from Congress to join BJP.

The Congress, leading an opposition alliance, has announced a total of 87 candidates. The party's Central Election Committee selected the candidates, as per AICC's K C Venugopal. Congress is vying to wrest control from the ruling BJP-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)