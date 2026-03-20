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Congress Faces Criticism Over Low Female Representation in Kerala Elections

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticized the low representation of women in the party's candidate list for Kerala's upcoming elections, highlighting that only nine out of 92 seats went to women. Deepthi Mary Varghese, a Kochi councillor, expressed no disappointment in not receiving a ticket, emphasizing candidate winnability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:19 IST
Congress Faces Criticism Over Low Female Representation in Kerala Elections
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On Friday, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed expressed her dissatisfaction with the minimal representation of women in the party's candidate list for the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections. In a Facebook post, she voiced her disappointment over the limited number of women candidates allotted tickets by the party.

Of the 92 seats being contested by Congress, only nine have been assigned to women candidates, Mohamed noted. She also pointed out that for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, merely one woman was given a ticket among 16 seats. Mohamed urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to improve female representation within the party.

Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese, who had anticipated a ticket, stated she was not disappointed by the party's decision. Emphasizing a consultative selection process focused on winnability, Varghese remains committed to assisting with campaign efforts across Kerala, demonstrating party unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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