Rahul Gandhi to Address Tribal Rights at Vadodara Conference

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Vadodara, Gujarat, to partake in the 'Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan' (Tribal Rights Constitution Conference) on Monday. He will arrive at the city's airport at 2 pm and join the conference an hour later, according to party spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The event will invite tribal activists and intellectuals from across Gujarat to deliberate on various challenges confronting their community, including education, culture, and the Right to Forest Act. Panel discussions will be held on matters such as social upliftment, health, and employment for tribals.

Gandhi is expected to engage with tribal representatives and activists, discussing social, educational, and political issues, and contrasting Congress's approach to that of the BJP regarding tribal welfare. According to Congress MLA Amit Chavda, experts will highlight their concerns and examine the BJP government's policies affecting tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)