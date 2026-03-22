Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Address Tribal Rights at Vadodara Conference

Rahul Gandhi will participate in Gujarat's 'Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Vadodara, discussing tribal issues and the difference in approach between Congress and BJP. The event will include panel discussions with tribal activists covering culture, education, and rights, aiming to empower the tribal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Address Tribal Rights at Vadodara Conference
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Vadodara, Gujarat, to partake in the 'Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan' (Tribal Rights Constitution Conference) on Monday. He will arrive at the city's airport at 2 pm and join the conference an hour later, according to party spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The event will invite tribal activists and intellectuals from across Gujarat to deliberate on various challenges confronting their community, including education, culture, and the Right to Forest Act. Panel discussions will be held on matters such as social upliftment, health, and employment for tribals.

Gandhi is expected to engage with tribal representatives and activists, discussing social, educational, and political issues, and contrasting Congress's approach to that of the BJP regarding tribal welfare. According to Congress MLA Amit Chavda, experts will highlight their concerns and examine the BJP government's policies affecting tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026