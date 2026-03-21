Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Government's Economic Strategy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for its lack of direction and strategy in handling India's economic challenges. He expressed concerns over potential price hikes in fuel after upcoming state elections, citing rising industrial fuel costs and a weakening rupee as indicators of impending inflation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing critique against the Modi administration, accusing it of a failure to devise a coherent strategy amid mounting economic pressures.
In his remarks, Gandhi forecasted a post-election hike in fuel prices, attributing it to the weakening rupee and rising industrial fuel costs.
Highlighting these economic indicators, Gandhi warned that production costs and living expenses are poised to escalate, significantly impacting Indian households.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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