Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Government's Economic Strategy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing critique against the Modi administration, accusing it of a failure to devise a coherent strategy amid mounting economic pressures.

In his remarks, Gandhi forecasted a post-election hike in fuel prices, attributing it to the weakening rupee and rising industrial fuel costs.

Highlighting these economic indicators, Gandhi warned that production costs and living expenses are poised to escalate, significantly impacting Indian households.

(With inputs from agencies.)