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Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policies Amid West Asia Conflict

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close relationships with Trump and Netanyahu compromise India's neutral West Asia stance. He urges Modi to publicly oppose the ongoing conflict, citing the potential impact on Indian workers in the region. Owaisi criticizes internal religious tensions and economic boycotts in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:37 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policies Amid West Asia Conflict
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the AIMIM, has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, claiming it compromises India's historically neutral stance in West Asia. He believes Modi's relationships with former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undermine India's position.

In a speech at the Makkah Masjid, Owaisi urged Modi to openly oppose the ongoing military conflict in West Asia. He emphasized the importance of maintaining India's ties with West Asian nations, especially for the one crore Indians working there who are vital contributors to India's foreign exchange.

Highlighting domestic concerns, Owaisi condemned instances of religious discrimination and economic boycotts in India, expressing concern over community-driven hatred and its impact on social cohesion. He further pointed out the unemployment crisis among graduates, warning against diverting attention to religious issues.

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