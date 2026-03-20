West Bengal's First Supplementary Voter List: A Prelude to Elections
The publication of West Bengal's first supplementary voter list has been rescheduled for March 23, following a delay due to incomplete processes. This list will include those previously marked as 'under adjudication'. Political tensions have risen as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the delay, alleging voter harassment.
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The Election Commission in West Bengal is poised to release the first supplementary voter list on March 23, following an unexpected delay in the process originally scheduled for March 19.
The delay incited political backlash, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing authorities of voter harassment. Over 60 lakh names were initially marked 'under adjudication', and nearly half have now been cleared.
Officials assure that the update is progressing swiftly under the watchful eyes of both the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court. West Bengal's two-phase elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with the counting scheduled for May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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