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Strategic Cabinet Expansion in Uttarakhand Ahead of Elections

With elections approaching in Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expands his cabinet, inducting five new ministers, including former state BJP president Madan Kaushik. The move aims to balance regional representation and address internal strife within the party. Congress claims the expansion prioritizes defectors over party veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:36 IST
Strategic Cabinet Expansion in Uttarakhand Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expanded his cabinet, a year before crucial state assembly elections. The expansion includes five new ministers, among them former state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

This cabinet reshuffle also sees Khajan Das, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Pradeep Batra, and Ram Singh Kaida taking the oath of office. The expansion increases the cabinet's strength to 12, maintaining constitutional limits and aiming to balance representation across the state's diverse regions.

Political observers note the expansion aims to quell internal BJP strife and enhance the party's electoral positioning. However, the Congress party criticizes the move, alleging that it accommodates defectors from Congress rather than rewarding long-term BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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