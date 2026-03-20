Strategic Cabinet Expansion in Uttarakhand Ahead of Elections

In a strategic political move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expanded his cabinet, a year before crucial state assembly elections. The expansion includes five new ministers, among them former state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

This cabinet reshuffle also sees Khajan Das, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Pradeep Batra, and Ram Singh Kaida taking the oath of office. The expansion increases the cabinet's strength to 12, maintaining constitutional limits and aiming to balance representation across the state's diverse regions.

Political observers note the expansion aims to quell internal BJP strife and enhance the party's electoral positioning. However, the Congress party criticizes the move, alleging that it accommodates defectors from Congress rather than rewarding long-term BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)