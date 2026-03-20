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U.S. Federal Prosecutors Investigate Colombian President Gustavo Petro

U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro for potential connections to international narcotics trafficking. The investigations are being conducted by offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn and focus on Petro's possible meetings with drug traffickers. The probe is in its early stages, with no charges filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:04 IST
U.S. Federal Prosecutors Investigate Colombian President Gustavo Petro
Gustavo Petro

U.S. federal prosecutors have initiated criminal investigations into Colombian President Gustavo Petro, sources indicate. According to the New York Times, these probes are led by offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn and are focused on international drug trafficking. Authorities are examining Petro's potential interactions with narcotics traffickers and campaign funding sources.

The investigations are in the nascent phase, and whether they will culminate in charges remains unknown. Response from Colombia's presidency is pending, while the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan refrained from commenting, and Brooklyn's office is yet to respond. Notably, the White House has not been implicated in launching these inquiries, the Times reports.

Amid these legal developments, U.S.-Colombia relations have been tense. U.S. President Donald Trump previously accused Petro of facilitating cocaine smuggling, despite efforts from both nations to combat the drug trade. The leaders aimed for reconciliation during a White House meeting, signaling a willingness to collaborate on addressing drug trafficking's main actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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