Political Titans Unite: PMK and AIPTMMK Forge a Dynamic Alliance

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), under the leadership of its founder S Ramadoss, and the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), spearheaded by VK Sasikala, have formalized an alliance to contest the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The announcement was made at a press conference in Thailapuram.

The coalition, labeled as a 'victorious alliance' by Ramadoss, plans to field candidates in all 234 Assembly constituencies. Ramadoss expressed confidence in the impact of the alliance, expecting it to win decisively. He also invited like-minded parties to join the coalition, which is dedicated to serving the people's interests.

Both PMK and AIPTMMK leaders emphasized their readiness to contest the elections together. Notably, Ramadoss's son Anbumani's PMK faction and Sasikala's relative TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK are part of the AIADMK-led NDA, indicating tactical community alignments.