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High-Stakes Battle: Assam Assembly Elections See Fierce Competition

A total of 116 candidates, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have submitted nomination papers for the 126 assembly constituencies. Prominent figures like Biswajit Daimary and Debabrata Saikia are in the fray. Elections will occur on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:07 IST
High-Stakes Battle: Assam Assembly Elections See Fierce Competition
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  • India

A significant political showdown is unfolding in Assam as 116 candidates, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have filed their nomination papers ahead of the assembly elections. The state, which boasts 126 constituencies, is gearing up for what promises to be a highly competitive electoral battle.

Among those vying for a seat are prominent political figures such as Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, alongside various ministers and party leaders. This includes Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog, Ranjeet Kumar Das, and Prashanta Phukan.

The election timeline is set, with nominations closing on March 23, scrutiny on March 24, and withdrawal by March 26. The people of Assam will cast their votes on April 9, with the final results to be declared on May 4, determining the political landscape of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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