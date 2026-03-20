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Colombian President Petro Under Scrutiny in U.S. Investigations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is involved in U.S. federal investigations related to narcotics trafficking. Though not the central figure, his conduct is being examined. Tensions have risen between the U.S. and Colombia, but recent efforts seem to have mended relations, with both sides addressing drug trafficking concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:30 IST
Colombian President Petro Under Scrutiny in U.S. Investigations
Gustavo Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is a point of interest in investigations by two U.S. federal prosecutors' offices, sources revealed. Despite not being the primary target, Petro's actions have emerged in cases regarding narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, initiated by U.S. Attorney's offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York.

The New York Times disclosed that although these investigations do not center directly on Petro, they concern global narcotics activities, involving agencies such as the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations. Authorities are examining potentially compromising interactions with drug traffickers and campaign donation sources.

While officially unresponsive, these revelations highlight heightened tensions between Colombia and the U.S. It comes amid accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump directed at Petro regarding cocaine trafficking. However, diplomatic efforts in February appear to have softened relations, focusing on combatting the drug trade's top figures.

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