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Congress Balances Ticket Allocation with Promised Future Roles

Congress, led by AICC's K C Venugopal, promises future roles to those denied tickets in upcoming Assembly elections. Despite internal concerns, only candidates approved by the central panel were selected. Venugopal downplays his photo usage in posters and hints at CPI(M)-BJP understanding in specific constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:41 IST
Congress Balances Ticket Allocation with Promised Future Roles
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In a strategic move, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal assured Congress leaders, who were left out of ticket allocations for the impending Assembly elections, of future roles if the UDF secures power. Venugopal addressed the media, acknowledging that deserving leaders expressed their anxieties over not being on the final list sanctioned by the central election panel.

Prominent figures, including V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, back the Congress candidates. Although some candidates featured Venugopal's photograph on campaign posters, he remarked it was standard to include top leaders. He emphasized the collective nature of party representation in the elections.

Venugopal hinted at potential covert agreements between CPI(M) and BJP in certain areas, notably Palakkad, promising further revelations soon. He dismissed criticisms regarding candidate selection delays, attributing changes to the fluid political landscape ahead of the April 9 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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