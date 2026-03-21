Congress Balances Ticket Allocation with Promised Future Roles

In a strategic move, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal assured Congress leaders, who were left out of ticket allocations for the impending Assembly elections, of future roles if the UDF secures power. Venugopal addressed the media, acknowledging that deserving leaders expressed their anxieties over not being on the final list sanctioned by the central election panel.

Prominent figures, including V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, back the Congress candidates. Although some candidates featured Venugopal's photograph on campaign posters, he remarked it was standard to include top leaders. He emphasized the collective nature of party representation in the elections.

Venugopal hinted at potential covert agreements between CPI(M) and BJP in certain areas, notably Palakkad, promising further revelations soon. He dismissed criticisms regarding candidate selection delays, attributing changes to the fluid political landscape ahead of the April 9 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)