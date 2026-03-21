BJP Leaders Rally in Kerala Ahead of Assembly Elections
BJP heavyweights, including chief ministers from various states, have converged in Kerala to support candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections. Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the nomination details and criticized the state government over a recent fire incident. He also addressed Congress's alliance allegations, underscoring NDA's unity and readiness.
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BJP leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, have descended upon Kerala to bolster candidates filing nominations for the forthcoming Assembly elections. On Saturday, party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that around 40 candidates, himself included, submitted their nominations, with the rest expected to follow suit by Monday. The nominations are part of a strategic move to create strong competition in key constituencies.
Amidst preparations, Chandrasekhar leveled serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of covering up the recent Thiruvananthapuram Medical College fire incident. The mishap allegedly led to five undisclosed deaths, prompting Chandrasekhar to demand greater transparency. He stated that claims of malfunctioning life support systems due to the fire had been negated by authorities, calling it a cover-up exercise.
Furthermore, Chandrasekhar dismissed Congress's charge that CPI(M) had deployed an independent candidate in Palakkad to aid the BJP. He labeled Congress a 'shameless party' involved in misleading propaganda. The state president asserted that the BJP-led NDA is united and committed to its electoral battle against the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, emphasizing a shared resolve to redefine Kerala's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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