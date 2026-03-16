Jharkhand Govt's Bold Reforms: A New Era Under Hemant Soren

Jharkhand minister Deepak Birua on Monday staunchly defended the state government's demand for grants in the Assembly, citing accelerated recruitment and administrative reforms under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's tenure.

Responding to criticism from Opposition BJP lawmakers over sluggish recruitment, Birua noted that over 34,000 appointments via the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission and 3,000 through the public service commission occurred between 2020 and 2025—unprecedented since the state's inception.

Birua asserted that the state is dedicated to a domicile policy, referencing the 'Jharkhand Definition of Local Persons Bill, 2022' awaiting inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. He underscored enhanced reservation policies, allotting 77% for various categories, alongside introducing digital systems to improve land management transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)