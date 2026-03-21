Dhinakaran's Strategy Session: A Unified Front Against DMK
AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies for defeating DMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The meeting focused on uniting NDA allies rather than seat-sharing. Dhinakaran asserted confidence in the AIADMK-led NDA's victory against the 'corrupt' DMK government.
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In a significant political development, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to strategize against the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Dhinakaran clarified that the discussions did not involve seat-sharing, underscoring a unified NDA approach in the state.
During the meeting, Shah provided guidance on how to align the NDA constituents across all 234 Assembly constituencies to secure a comprehensive victory. Dhinakaran emphasized that the primary focus was on fostering unity within the NDA for the elections.
Addressing media queries, Dhinakaran dismissed Chief Minister M K Stalin's statements about a Tamil Nadu vs Delhi narrative, asserting that it's a baseless political tactic. He confidently predicted a successful campaign against the DMK, bolstered by widespread support for the AIADMK-led alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- AIADMK
- NDA
- union
- political strategy
- seat-sharing
- Shah
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