Dhinakaran's Strategy Session: A Unified Front Against DMK

In a significant political development, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to strategize against the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Dhinakaran clarified that the discussions did not involve seat-sharing, underscoring a unified NDA approach in the state.

During the meeting, Shah provided guidance on how to align the NDA constituents across all 234 Assembly constituencies to secure a comprehensive victory. Dhinakaran emphasized that the primary focus was on fostering unity within the NDA for the elections.

Addressing media queries, Dhinakaran dismissed Chief Minister M K Stalin's statements about a Tamil Nadu vs Delhi narrative, asserting that it's a baseless political tactic. He confidently predicted a successful campaign against the DMK, bolstered by widespread support for the AIADMK-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)