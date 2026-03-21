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Punjab's Forgotten Glory: Rising from the Shadows

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed concern over Punjab's current state, contrasting it with its past leadership in agriculture and industry. Saini criticized the AAP's governance and highlighted Haryana's success under BJP leadership. He advocated for a BJP government in Punjab to implement welfare schemes and drive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samana(Pb) | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:43 IST
Punjab's Forgotten Glory: Rising from the Shadows
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini voiced his concerns about the current state of Punjab, drawing a stark contrast to its past leadership in sectors such as agriculture, sports, and industry. Saini reminisced about Punjab's glory days, expressing alarm over the challenges faced by its farmers, youth, and mothers.

During a program in Samana, Saini emphasized the deep cultural and historical ties between Punjab and Haryana. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he described as unfulfilled promises and widespread corruption. Saini touted Haryana's BJP governance as a model, highlighting accomplishments like farm support and financial initiatives for farmers.

Advocating for a political shift, Saini urged for a BJP-led government in Punjab by 2027 to usher in welfare schemes akin to Haryana's. He lamented the declining state of Punjab's healthcare and education, attributing it to alleged government neglect, and expressed a need for change to revive the region's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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