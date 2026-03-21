Political Tensions Erupt at Eid Prayers in Kishtwar

BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal alleged on Saturday that a National Conference leader physically assaulted him during Eid prayers at Kishtwar Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, according to Sirwal, signals NC's tactic of using religious gatherings for political maneuvering.

Sirwal expressed his shock at the attack and criticized the National Conference for politicizing sacred spaces. "Religious places are meant for worship, not for political rivalry," he stated, vowing to continue his campaign against what he described as NC's failed and anti-people governance.

Eyewitnesses reported that tensions escalated when a National Conference leader questioned Sirwal's presence on stage. Immediate intervention by community and religious elders helped prevent further conflict within the mosque.