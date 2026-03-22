Raijor Dal Unveils Final Candidate List for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal has finalized its candidate list for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, retracting nominations from three constituencies in favor of a broader opposition alliance. This strategic move includes a seat-sharing arrangement to strengthen their political foothold against ruling parties.

The finalized list comprises several noteworthy figures, including Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar and party newcomer, former Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal from East Goalpara. However, the party has yet to name a candidate for Bokakhat, despite initial plans to field Ratan Dao.

Raijor Dal is now aligned with Congress and other regional parties, fortifying a six-party coalition aimed at challenging the BJP-led government. The election is scheduled for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4, amidst an already charged political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)