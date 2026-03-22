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Raijor Dal Unveils Final Candidate List for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal has released its final candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, withdrawing nominees from three constituencies. The party lists Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar and Congress defector Abdur Rashid Mandal from East Goalpara, among others. Raijor Dal is part of a six-party alliance, countering BJP-RSS forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 10:57 IST
Raijor Dal Unveils Final Candidate List for Assam Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Raijor Dal has finalized its candidate list for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, retracting nominations from three constituencies in favor of a broader opposition alliance. This strategic move includes a seat-sharing arrangement to strengthen their political foothold against ruling parties.

The finalized list comprises several noteworthy figures, including Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar and party newcomer, former Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal from East Goalpara. However, the party has yet to name a candidate for Bokakhat, despite initial plans to field Ratan Dao.

Raijor Dal is now aligned with Congress and other regional parties, fortifying a six-party coalition aimed at challenging the BJP-led government. The election is scheduled for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4, amidst an already charged political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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