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BJP Ticket Turmoil: Assam MLAs Revolt Amid Congress Infusion

Several Assam BJP MLAs and aspiring candidates face discontent after being denied party tickets for upcoming assembly polls. The recent inclusion of former Congress leaders into the BJP has caused upheaval, with some members threatening to contest as Independents. The turmoil reveals the internal struggles amid political realignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:51 IST
BJP Ticket Turmoil: Assam MLAs Revolt Amid Congress Infusion
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In Assam's political landscape, turmoil brews as several BJP MLAs and hopefuls find themselves excluded from the ticket list for the April 9 assembly elections. This discontent stems from the recent induction of former Congress leaders into the party and their selection over seasoned BJP members.

The discontent has been particularly vocal in constituencies like Dispur, where senior leader Jayanta Das openly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. His accusation of turning the BJP into a 'Congress BJP' highlights the tensions within the party ranks. The decision to deny tickets to veteran politicians like Atul Bora, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and Ramendra Narayan Kalita has intensified these grievances.

As BJP faces the electoral test, state party president Dilip Saikia downplayed the protests, emphasizing ongoing talks with those upset. While the party seeks to project unity, the challenge lies in balancing new inclusions with veteran loyalty, amidst accusations of favoritism towards former Congress members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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