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Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Breaks Away From DMK Over 'Big Brother' Claims

Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, an ally of DMK, has parted ways due to dissatisfaction with the 'big brother' attitude of the ruling party. Founder T Velmurugan cited unmet demands, including social justice issues, as the reason for the split. He intends to explore new alliances outside the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:49 IST
Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Breaks Away From DMK Over 'Big Brother' Claims
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, a political ally of the DMK, has formally announced its separation from the ruling party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. The decision was disclosed by the party's founder, T Velmurugan, who is currently serving as an MLA from the Panruti Assembly segment in Cuddalore district.

Velmurugan expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as DMK's 'big brother attitude' and the ruling party's failure to address his party's demands, especially concerning social justice. He mentioned unresolved issues during recent seat-sharing negotiations, where his party was assured only one seat for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In discussing his next steps, Velmurugan clarified that Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi would not be aligning with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. He also hinted at ongoing discussions with other political entities aimed at forming a new coalition.

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