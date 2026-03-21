Cult of Cinema Meets Science: Tamil Nadu's Unwavering Spirit
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlights Tamil Nadu's dual affinity for science and cinema, emphasizing the state's potential under good governance. He notes growing political discontent in the region, predicting an NDA government rise. Additionally, Rijiju praises India's economic management amid the Gulf war's global impact.
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In a recent statement, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju commended the people of Tamil Nadu for their scientific temperament and technical education skills, alongside their love for cinema and film stars. Describing them as an 'interesting society,' Rijiju emphasized their potential to achieve remarkable feats with proper governance.
Rijiju, attending a function in the city, highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among the locals with the incumbent DMK government. According to him, these 'unprecedented' levels of discontent suggest a rise in support for the NDA.
The Union Minister also addressed broader concerns, noting the effective management of India's economy amidst the widespread impact of the Gulf war, attributed to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government.
(With inputs from agencies.)