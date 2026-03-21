Max Fashion Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu

Multinational fashion giant Max Fashion has announced an ambitious plan to significantly expand its presence in India by targeting the opening of 40-50 new stores over the next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of Max Fashion's 34th store in Chennai, located in Valasaravakkam, CEO Sumit Chandan emphasized the importance of the city as a dynamic and vibrant market for the brand.

The expansion will also focus on the state of Tamil Nadu, where the company plans to open 100 stores within two years, adopting a new format to enhance customer experience.