Max Fashion Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu
Max Fashion plans to open 40-50 new stores across India within the next year, aiming for 100 stores in Tamil Nadu over two years. In Chennai, their 34th store was inaugurated by actress Kayadu Lohar. The expansion features a new store format with dedicated sections for men, women, and kids.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Multinational fashion giant Max Fashion has announced an ambitious plan to significantly expand its presence in India by targeting the opening of 40-50 new stores over the next year.
Speaking at the inauguration of Max Fashion's 34th store in Chennai, located in Valasaravakkam, CEO Sumit Chandan emphasized the importance of the city as a dynamic and vibrant market for the brand.
The expansion will also focus on the state of Tamil Nadu, where the company plans to open 100 stores within two years, adopting a new format to enhance customer experience.