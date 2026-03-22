Legacy of a Social Justice Advocate: Shabbir Ahmed Ansari

Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, the national president of the All India Muslim OBC Organisation, has passed away at the age of 79 in Jalna, Maharashtra, following a prolonged illness, according to family sources. Ansari was a revered figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) movement, dedicating over four decades to champion social justice and the welfare of backward communities.

As president, he played an instrumental role in galvanizing grassroots support in Maharashtra and other regions across India on matters concerning reservation and equal rights. Renowned for his uncanny ability to connect with people on the ground, Ansari simplified complex socio-political issues, earning widespread respect. His national-level meetings included interactions with iconic figures like the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar to raise OBC rights awareness.

A steadfast advocate for the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, Ansari was pivotal in pushing for the inclusion of backward sections within the Muslim community under the OBC category. His speech last year at an OBC gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar called on the younger generation to continue fighting for equality and justice. Ansari is survived by his wife, three sons, and six daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)