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Congress Leader's Allegations of Political Nexus Amid Kerala Assembly Elections

Congress leader V D Satheesan accused CPI(M) and BJP of forming a 'deal' to influence the Assembly elections. He emphasized the UDF's commitment to overcoming the alleged 'unholy nexus.' Satheesan also criticized both BJP and CPI(M) leaders for various political maneuvers and statements, defending the Congress's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:57 IST
Congress Leader's Allegations of Political Nexus Amid Kerala Assembly Elections
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In a charged political climate ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Congress leader V D Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of forming a clandestine 'deal' with the BJP. He claimed this alliance was devised to manipulate vote splits in favor of the BJP, particularly in Palakkad, where an Independent candidate has been fielded.

Satheesan fired back at BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, rebutting his 'shameless' remark about the Congress. The Leader of Opposition countered by criticizing Chandrasekhar's political naivety and past career trajectory, asserting a need for the BJP leader to avoid lecturing on politics.

Moreover, Satheesan underscored the UDF's resolve to dismantle the alleged nexus and voiced public disenchantment with the ruling government. He also addressed allegations and internal disputes involving CPI(M) leaders, highlighting contradictions in the state government's dealings with the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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