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Unending Conflict: Trump's War with Iran Faces Congressional Scrutiny

President Donald Trump's decision to enter a war with Iran without congressional approval is under growing scrutiny from lawmakers. With increasing casualties and massive financial demands, Congress questions the strategic objectives and potential endgame of the conflict, highlighting the need for clarity and comprehensive strategy from the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:58 IST
Unending Conflict: Trump's War with Iran Faces Congressional Scrutiny
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President Donald Trump's unapproved decision to engage in a war with Iran has sparked growing concern among lawmakers. As casualties rise and financial demands soar, Congress is questioning the strategic objectives and future implications of the conflict.

Sen. Thom Tillis emphasized the need for a clear strategy, noting that Republicans generally back the war effort but demand clarity. Speaker Mike Johnson asserts that initial goals are nearly met, yet acknowledges unresolved issues, notably Iran's threat through the Strait of Hormuz.

Facing a $200 billion funding request from the Pentagon, lawmakers stress congressional authority over military operations, compared to past decisions like the military force authorization post-September 11. The call for a more defined strategy grows as demands for domestic priorities compete for resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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