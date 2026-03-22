BJP Rallies MLAs to Challenge J&K Government Policies
BJP urges its MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir to highlight public concerns and expose any government failings. During a meeting led by J-K BJP President Sat Sharma, officials emphasized accountability and developmental equality across regions. Coordination and reporting outcomes of training camps were also stressed for legislative effectiveness.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir to be proactive in raising public concerns and challenging any anti-people policies of the local government. This directive was delivered during a key meeting at the party's Jammu headquarters, overseen by J-K BJP President and MP Sat Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul.
During the meeting, Sharma called for vigilance in exposing government inadequacies and pressed the importance of accountability. He urged MLAs to pressure the National Conference-led administration into implementing unbiased welfare policies, promoting equitable development across all regions and communities.
Meanwhile, Ashok Koul highlighted the role of coordination and discipline among lawmakers, emphasizing the significance of effectively addressing development, governance, and basic amenity issues. Legislators were also encouraged to share training camp outcomes in their constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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