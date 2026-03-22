Left Menu

BJP Rallies MLAs to Challenge J&K Government Policies

BJP urges its MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir to highlight public concerns and expose any government failings. During a meeting led by J-K BJP President Sat Sharma, officials emphasized accountability and developmental equality across regions. Coordination and reporting outcomes of training camps were also stressed for legislative effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:02 IST
BJP Rallies MLAs to Challenge J&K Government Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir to be proactive in raising public concerns and challenging any anti-people policies of the local government. This directive was delivered during a key meeting at the party's Jammu headquarters, overseen by J-K BJP President and MP Sat Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul.

During the meeting, Sharma called for vigilance in exposing government inadequacies and pressed the importance of accountability. He urged MLAs to pressure the National Conference-led administration into implementing unbiased welfare policies, promoting equitable development across all regions and communities.

Meanwhile, Ashok Koul highlighted the role of coordination and discipline among lawmakers, emphasizing the significance of effectively addressing development, governance, and basic amenity issues. Legislators were also encouraged to share training camp outcomes in their constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026