Councillor's Shift: Smitha Sundaresan Leaves CPI(M) for BJP

In a significant political shift, CPI(M) leader Smitha Sundaresan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing an erosion of values within her former party. The daughter of CPI(M) veteran Sundaresan hails from Thiruvananthapuram district and served on the Varkala Block Panchayat as a councillor. This move marks a notable defection, welcomed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and state in-charge Prakash Javadekar during a recent event.

In her announcement to reporters, Sundaresan stated that she had stepped down from her post as Block Panchayat councillor to officially align with the BJP. Her decision largely stemmed from perceived ideological deviations within CPI(M) and a sense of personal attraction to the developmental strides embarked upon under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

She further critiqued CPI(M) by claiming that the party prioritizes personal interests and bias over its foundational principles, particularly in cases involving vested interests. Amid political speculation, there are suggestions that Sundaresan might contest for a seat in the Varkala constituency, potentially replacing the BJP's current NDA ally BDJS.

(With inputs from agencies.)