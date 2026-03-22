High-Stakes Showdown: BJP's Piyush Goyal Heads to Chennai for Crucial Talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Chennai on Monday to finalize vital seat-sharing negotiations, Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagenthran announced on Sunday.

At a press conference, Nagenthran revealed that the BJP's election manifesto and alliance details would be solidified following strategic discussions with the Union Minister.

The meetings come amid escalating tensions between the BJP and DMK, with the former defending substantial development contributions and criticizing the state's drug-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)