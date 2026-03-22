High-Stakes Showdown: BJP's Piyush Goyal Heads to Chennai for Crucial Talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is set to arrive in Chennai to finalize seat-sharing discussions in Tamil Nadu. State President Nainar Nagenthran highlighted upcoming manifesto clarifications following high-level talks. The BJP accuses the ruling DMK of fear as it focuses on Tamil Nadu's development via significant infrastructure projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Chennai on Monday to finalize vital seat-sharing negotiations, Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagenthran announced on Sunday.
At a press conference, Nagenthran revealed that the BJP's election manifesto and alliance details would be solidified following strategic discussions with the Union Minister.
The meetings come amid escalating tensions between the BJP and DMK, with the former defending substantial development contributions and criticizing the state's drug-related issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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