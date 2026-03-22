Veteran BJP Leader Datta Meghe Passes Away

Datta Meghe, a veteran leader in Indian politics, passed away on Sunday. He was 89. A close aide, Raghunath Malikar, confirmed the death of the veteran leader who was once a significant figure in the Congress and the BJP.

Meghe served as a four-term Congress Lok Sabha MP, representing Nagpur, Ramtek, and Wardha, and later as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2002 to 2008. During his prolific political career, he also joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP when it was established in 1999 and held the position of state minister.

In 2014, Meghe made a significant shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, and grandchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)