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Veteran BJP Leader Datta Meghe Passes Away

Veteran political leader Datta Meghe passed away at 89. A prominent figure, he was a four-time Congress MP and Rajya Sabha member before joining the BJP in 2014. Meghe also played a significant role in the NCP. He leaves behind a dedicated political legacy and a grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:15 IST
Veteran BJP Leader Datta Meghe Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Datta Meghe, a veteran leader in Indian politics, passed away on Sunday. He was 89. A close aide, Raghunath Malikar, confirmed the death of the veteran leader who was once a significant figure in the Congress and the BJP.

Meghe served as a four-term Congress Lok Sabha MP, representing Nagpur, Ramtek, and Wardha, and later as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2002 to 2008. During his prolific political career, he also joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP when it was established in 1999 and held the position of state minister.

In 2014, Meghe made a significant shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, and grandchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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